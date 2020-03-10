Hassans Hosts Reception Ahead Of International Women’s Day Conference

Written by YGTV Team on 10 March 2020 .

Hassans held a drinks reception on Wednesday evening, ahead of Thursday’s International Women’s Day Conference held at the Sunborn, organised by GFSB.

A spokesperson for Hassans said: "As one of the key sponsors of the conference, Hassans was delighted to be able to provide the opportunity for delegates and key speakers, as well as local contacts, to get to know one another ahead of the event. Hassans Partners, Abigail Cornelio and Justine Picardo took part in panel discussions at the conference on Thursday addressing a wide range of topics including ‘Change Management’ and ‘Advancing Your Career or Business’."