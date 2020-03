Alisha Harper Signs Up For Mrs Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 13 March 2020 .

Alisha Harper has signed up for the Mrs Gibraltar contest. She’s the sixth contestant since recruitment started.

Name: Alisha Harper

Age: 28

Why have you decided to sign up?: I believe in the concept that Mrs Gibraltar adopts to promote charity work and the empowerment of women to make a difference.

True beauty and strength comes from within, therefore, every woman should be proud and fearless of who they are and embrace the unique qualities they possess.