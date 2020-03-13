Gibraltar For Yes Welcomes Abortion Referendum Suspension

Written by YGTV Team on 13 March 2020 .

Gibraltar for Yes says it welcomes the decision of the Government to suspend the Abortion Referendum.

A statement from Gibraltar For Yes follows below:

While both sides and the public would have welcomed a conclusion to the debate next week, we acknowledge that the health of our community is of paramount importance at this crucial moment in time. Gibraltar for Yes also believes that it is vitally important for the Referendum to be as democratic and representative as possible, so there is no doubt about the legitimacy of the result. We await further instructions from the GoG as to how to proceed. We would like to thank everyone who has supported our campaign so far, and in particular our amazing volunteers who have campaigned with such commitment and passion, and the unstinting work of the Referendum Administrator Paul Martinez and his staff, who have worked tirelessly in the last few months to ensure the smooth and efficient running of the campaign. Until the campaign resumes we urge the public to take the advice of our health professionals to preserve the health of our community.