COVID-19: More Restrictions On Movement To Be Announced This Evening

Written by YGTV Team on 16 March 2020 .

The Chief Minister said yesterday evening on GBC that “more draconian measures” including restrictions on movement are set to be announced later today to fight the COVID-19 outbreak.

Mr Picardo warned that this might be the most difficult period in Gibraltar’s history since the evacuation.

Intensive Care

Mr Picardo also provided viewers the reassurance that all ICU staff are now living in Gibraltar and will continue to do so for at least the next 15 days - this applies even if they were based in Spain before. He added that ICU capability had been boosted by 500% in the last week.

Volunteers - Help for over 70s

The Chief Minister also said the Government was preparing a hotline for over 70s to contact if they are unable to receive food and medical supplies at home while in isolation. He also thanked volunteers who had put their names forward to help. Anyone wishing to volunteer can fill in this form: https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=DQSIkWdsW0yxEjajBLZtrQAAAAAAAAAAAAYAAO0enu5UN1NOQ1I4U1o5MjZKSjdGMTUwMDI0M0U4My4u

Schools Open For Now

Mr Picardo said that, for now, schools would remain open but that this decision would be reviewed in consultation with the teachers’ union Gibraltar NASUWT and scientific experts every 48 hours. He said closing the schools now would push the virus into the homes of the most vulnerable and affect the ability of key health workers to discharge their duties because of additional childcare demands.

Economy

The Chief Minister said that tonight’s ministerial statement would “in effect be a mini-budget” to address concerns from businesses and ensure that Gibraltar has a functioning economy once the pandemic is over.

Mr Picardo will address the nation today at 8:30pm on GBC TV.