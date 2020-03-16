Government Sets Up Co-ordinating Centre For Volunteers

Written by YGTV Team on 16 March 2020 .

The Government says it has been overwhelmed with the number of people who are coming forward to volunteer their assistance during this time. In order to be able to co-ordinate this support, the Government’s office for Civil Contingencies has set up a unit specifically to deal with this.

Individuals wishing to volunteer for assistance are asked to complete a registration form and provide details of the areas in which they could best offer support. The co-ordinating committee will centralise the names of the all the individuals who come forward and match their skills with the community's needs.

The registration form can be completed online at https://bit.ly/2UaAqKP

The contact details for the office of Civil Contingencies for this purpose is This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or on 200 41818.

A lot of the assistance will involve assisting vulnerable elderly people who may live alone. All volunteers will be vetted and fully briefed on precautions that they need to take as not to risk cross contamination.

Since this measure was announced by the Chief Minister on social media last night, the office for Civil Contingency has already received approaches from 400 individuals.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said, “I am so pleased with the response that we have already have, even before formally announcing this measure, and since having announced it last night. Such support on occasions such as these is invaluable, we can always count on our Gibraltarian community to step up, come together and be there for each other. Thank you."