Cruise Liner “World Dream” To Carry Out Technical Call At Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 17 March 2020 .

The Cruise Liner “World Dream” is planning to carry out a technical call at Gibraltar on the 21st March with no crew members allowed to disembark from the vessel.

A spokesperson for the Gibraltar Port Authority said: "In line with HMGoG’s decision to suspend cruise liner visits to Gibraltar during the current situation, it must be pointed out that this is not a cruise call, the vessel does not have any passengers on board, and will be berthing exclusively to take on bunkers. No crewmembers will be allowed to disembark from the vessel, and no attendance on board the vessel from shore based staff will be permitted during its short stay in Gibraltar. The sole reason for the vessel calling at Gibraltar is to take on fuel to allow the vessel to re-position to the United States."