Jyske Bank To Remain Open For Business But To Close Banking Hall Doors

Written by YGTV Team on 20 March 2020 .

Jyske Bank says it has taken the decision to close the Main Street doors to its Banking Hall. The intention is to protect the health of clients, employees and the wider community.

A statement from Jyske Bank follows below:

The Bank remains open for business and clients will be serviced from behind closed doors. Access to our Banking Hall service can be organised with an appointment. This will help the Bank organise visitors and minimise personal contact with others. Clients with appointments can access the Banking Hall via the side door in Bedlam Court.

Jyske Bank wishes to emphasise to clients that visits to the Bank should be avoided were possible and encourages contact via phone or other electronic means. Direct contact details for our Relationship Managers is available in www.jyskebank.gi.