GCS And GAMPA To Provide Online Programming Starting This Monday

Written by YGTV Team on 20 March 2020 .

The Government has announced that from Monday 23rd March, as part of a daytime service, Gibraltar Cultural Services and GAMPA will be providing an online programming of shows, performances and other educational initiatives. The programme will be dispersed throughout the day, Monday to Friday between 10am to 4pm and will be streamed on websites and social media platforms pertaining to both entities.

A statement follows below:

The programme will vary daily and will include, but not exclusive to:

Storytelling for children daily at 10am to include bi-lingual books

A speaker from our Gibtalks archive daily at 12 noon

Unseen art footage, photos and interviews of artists and exhibitions at GEMA and the Fine Arts Gallery

GAMPA performances and recitals

Operatic and zarzuela performances by a collaboration of classical singers

Footage from Brightmed Talks and World Music Festival videos

Music videos by local musicians and groups

Links to Gibraltar Live Music Society podcasts

A virtual reality tour of the Mario Finlayson Gallery, with details of artists and artworks

The programme will be promoted on a daily basis so that the general public can choose when they want to tune in. The websites will be culture.gi and gampa.gi as well as their social media portals including Facebook.

GCS will be also be donating and dropping off a selection of books at Morrisons Supermarket, these will be available at the Cancer Relief Book stand at the back end of the store.

For further information please contact Gibraltar Cultural Services on 20075669, 20067236, 202079750 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.