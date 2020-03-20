‘Never Alone’ Urges Public To Keep In Contact With Those In Abusive Relationships

The ‘Never Alone’ domestic abuse support group has urged the public to remain vigilant and keep in contact with anyone who is in an abusive relationship, particularly at a time when many people are at home in isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement continued: “While most people in Gibraltar are socially distancing or isolating themselves, Never Alone would like to ask the general public to keep in contact with anyone you believe to be in an abusive relationship, Intimate or familial.

“Having to isolate at home when home is not a safe place is not only frightening but extremely dangerous.

“Not being able to have contact with the outside world to ask for the help needed is detrimental to mental health as well as physical health. Now, more than ever we need to look out for those most vulnerable. And in some cases, it isn’t the over 70s that are going to need our help. It is the unsafe, the lonely, those with mental health issues.”

The group asks that, apart from all the strategies which are in place to help the elderly, whether there any in place to help those who are vulnerable at home.

A statement ended: “Never Alone would like to remind the public and relevant officials, that domestic abuse does not discriminate and men can also be victims. Therefore, Never Alone asks that especially at a time like this, the public be vigilant of neighbours, friends and family and reminds everyone that domestic abuse MUST be reported immediately.”

If you are the victim of domestic violence or abuse, call the RGP on: 199 (Emergency)