2020 Gibraltar Drama Festival Reimbursement of Purchased Tickets

Written by YGTV Team on 23 March 2020 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services will now be reimbursing the remaining 20% of unclaimed ticket holders via bank transfer.

Persons are required to download the reimbursement form from www.culture.gi and send this completed form together with the scanned copies of their tickets as proof of purchase. Thereafter, individuals will be eligible to receive a reimbursement via bank transfer. Without ticket proof, there will not be any reimbursement.

For any further information please contact the Events Department, Gibraltar Cultural Services on 20067236 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.