Cycle Lanes To Remain In Use Until End Of May

Written by YGTV Team on 24 March 2020 .

The Government has announced it will extend the use of the Main Street and Irish Town cycle lanes from the previous closing date of 31st March until 31st May 2020.

A statement follows below:

This decision has been taken as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic with an objective to facilitate the delivery of food by companies that use bicycles to deliver to the elderly and others who reside in this part of town.

This measure follows ongoing announcements relating to COVID-19 whereby food delivery com- panies and other service providers will be able use the existing cycle lanes during the next few weeks when pedestrian and vehicular traffic will be at a low.

The Main Street & Irish Town Cycle Lanes will also benefit those wishing to exercise, throughout this period.

Cyclists are reminded to respect the operational hours and direction of travel as stipulated by sign- age.

The Minister responsible for Transport The Hon Vijay Daryanani said:

“This measure will be useful to food delivery companies and others. There is no conflict with busi- nesses or pedestrians at a time when many shops have closed and when there is an order obliging people to stay at home.”