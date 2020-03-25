Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar Donates £30,000 To The GHA

Written by YGTV Team on .

Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar has donated £30,000 to help purchase supplies for the GHA. 

In light of these unprecedented times which Gibraltar and the rest of the World are experiencing, Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar has donated £30,000.00 to purchase supplies for GHA Covid-19, as a show of solidarity to our Local Community. 

The Charity would like to thank the community for their support throughout the year.  Without them this donation would not have been possible.

