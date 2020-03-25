Earth Hour 2020 Is Going Digital

Written by YGTV Team on 25 March 2020 .

Earth Hour, the world’s largest movement for the earth, takes place on Saturday 28th March at 8.30pm. Once again, skylines will darken as people unite in recognition of climate emergency and the challenge climate change presents to our communities. As in previous years, Gibraltar will participate by switching off lights on the North Face of the Rock and the Moorish Castle for the weekend.

Prof John Cortes, the Minister for Environment, Sustainability, Climate Change iss inviting people to support the campaign by setting aside an hour to switch off lights and consider ways in which they can lighten their footprint.

He added:

‘The world has come together to fight an invisible enemy - the coronavirus. The global unity and ‘yes we can’ response could be extended to deal with the climate emergency. Earth Hour provides us with a good opportunity to remind us of the need to urgently act against the other invisible challenge – climate change’.

Supporters of Earth Hour usually congregate to raise awareness of climate issues.

This year following lockdown restrictions, The Office of the Commissioner for the Sustainable Development and Future Generations is reminding everyone to stay home and asking supporters to record short podcasts on their mobile phones which end with ‘For us and future generations. Gibraltar we can do it’.

Podcasts can be posted on Twitter or Facebook and those which carry the hashtags - #earthhour #gibraltar and #futuregenerationsgib will be shared widely as part of a campaign. His Worship the Mayor, John Goncalves, will initiate the podcast campaign releasing his own message on midday on the 26th and in support of this important cause.

Started by WWF as a symbolic lights-out event in Sydney in 2007, Earth Hour engages millions of people in switching off their lights to show support for our planet. Prof Daniella Tilbury, Commissioner for Sustainable Development and Future Generations, who formed part of the WWF Australia team that created Earth Hour in 2007, explained:

‘Earth Hour goes far beyond the symbolic action of switching off and has become a catalyst for driving major changes. The need to come together has never been greater. The Coronavirus has shown us the importance of mutual solidarity and preventative action - our environment, our health, our economy and well-being depend on it.’