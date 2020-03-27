Jenna Lopez Wins Spring Logo competition
Gibraltar Cultural Services has announced the winner for this year’s Spring Logo competition.
A statement from GCS follows below:
Although sadly the Spring Festival will not be held this year, it is important to recognise the efforts of those who took part.
The First Prize and winning entry was awarded to Jenna Lopez. The winning entry will receive a cash prize of £500.
With 418 entries and the high standards received, the panel decided to grant a further 9 highly commended awards as follows:
- Sarah Devincenzi Adult Entry
- Nissrine Tadrhi Westside School
- Stella Bosano Westside School
- Amanda Torres Bishop Fitzgerald School
- Emilia Astesiano Soler Bishop Fitzgerald School
- Sofia Vallejo St Anne’s Middle School
- Kate Piñer St Bernard’s Middle School
- Brooke Gaiviso St Joseph’s Middle School
- Eve Rodriguez St Joseph’s Middle School
Gibraltar Cultural Services would like to thank all participants, all the educational establishments and their teachers for their support.