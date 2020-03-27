Jenna Lopez Wins Spring Logo competition

Written by YGTV Team on 27 March 2020 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services has announced the winner for this year’s Spring Logo competition.

A statement from GCS follows below:

Although sadly the Spring Festival will not be held this year, it is important to recognise the efforts of those who took part.

The First Prize and winning entry was awarded to Jenna Lopez. The winning entry will receive a cash prize of £500.

With 418 entries and the high standards received, the panel decided to grant a further 9 highly commended awards as follows:

Sarah Devincenzi Adult Entry

Nissrine Tadrhi Westside School

Stella Bosano Westside School

Amanda Torres Bishop Fitzgerald School

Emilia Astesiano Soler Bishop Fitzgerald School

Sofia Vallejo St Anne’s Middle School

Kate Piñer St Bernard’s Middle School

Brooke Gaiviso St Joseph’s Middle School

Eve Rodriguez St Joseph’s Middle School

Gibraltar Cultural Services would like to thank all participants, all the educational establishments and their teachers for their support.





