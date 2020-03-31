GHA Upgrades 111 Telephone Service

The GHA has upgraded its 111 telephone service.

A statement follows below:

The GHA COVID-19 111 line has fast become an essential filter for protecting Gibraltar’s frontline healthcare services and staff. The sheer volume and nature of these calls has resulted in the need to upgrade the service being provided.

Our telephone operators are using triage algorithms in order to provide standard advice and decision-making. The new service will continue to manage the existing 111 calls but will also receive ambulance dispatch 190 calls, as per the recently released ambulance surge plan.

This service is fully operational as of Monday 30th March from a dedicated 24/7 St Bernard’s Hospital in-house call centre.

Minister for Health and Care, Paul Balban said: “I would like to thank the community for using our phone services conscientiously, so that our team members may provide the best information and assistance to the community, effectively channelling their concerns to the right GHA service.”