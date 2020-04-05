GSD Says Delivery Of Education During Coronavirus Pandemic Is “Essential”

Written by YGTV Team on 05 April 2020 .

The GSD says it notes the statement by the Education Minister, Gilbert Licudi at the Covid 19 Press Conference on Saturday 4th April, where he confirmed that close to 6,000 of our children were not attending schools due the measures put in place by the Government to slow the pace of the virus and ultimately to save lives of our citizens.

The party also notes that the Minister confirmed that our children have access at home to structured learning routines prepared by the Department of Education.

A statement continued: “We welcome any initiative that delivers education to our children during this very difficult time. The public health emergency impacts on and destabilises all aspects of life in Gibraltar particularly upon families who, for indeterminate amount of time, are required to stay at home to save lives. It is important as teachers, parents and guardians we sensitively and carefully guide our children and students each day through this very difficult moment in their lives. Education and the delivery of programmes which allow for parents to provide a structured and daily routine are essential to our children now and when we exit the Covid19 emergency.

“The GSD will be writing to the Minister of Education to seek to understand in detail how the Department of Education will continue to support our teachers in rolling out programmes which are intended to keep our children actively engaged in learning during this time.

“The GSD also note that the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) will be commencing the biggest push on education in its history. As from Monday 20 April 2020 the BBC will be complementing and supporting what schools are providing remotely in structured 14 weeks’ worth of educational programmes to every household in the United Kingdom. It is envisaged that these programmes will ensure "that every child in the UK has the opportunity to continue to follow the appropriate core parts of their nation's school curriculum in these challenging times". Given that Gibraltar marches in step with the UK insofar as the national school's curriculum is concerned, there is a clear advantage to both educators, parents and children to enable them to access the BBC's newly expanded education offering. The GSD will engage constructively with the Government in order to ascertain how we will be able to technically access the “BBC iPlayer” and other platforms and promote the delivery of this significant education resource to Gibraltar. We understand that the Government may need to engage with the UK at governmental and/or broadcasting level as well as consult widely with our teachers and we stand ready as the Opposition to assist in that engagement.”

Shadow Minister for Education, Edwin Reyes said:

"The Government and Opposition are working together in the national interest in our response to the threats presented by Covid 19 and we continue to subject the Government to scrutiny by asking tough questions in our regular private interactions and public engagement on all issues, education is no exception. Teachers, parents and students are living through extraordinary times and it is important that despite the challenges we do all we can to provide remote structured learning combined with any complementary resources that are fast coming online in the United Kingdom which support the curriculum".