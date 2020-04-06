Harley Riders Gibraltar Donate £600 To GHA

Written by YGTV Team on 06 April 2020 .

The Harley Riders Gibraltar (HRG) have donated £600 to the GHA, urging all motorcyclists to not ride during lockdown.

A statement from the Harley Riders Gibraltar follows below:

Live to Ride and Ride to Live but Not Now.

Due to the unparalleled times we are currently living amidst the Covid -19 global pandemic, the HRG motorcycle riders club is conscious of the massive effort being undertaken by the Government of Gibraltar, their governmental departments / agencies and GHA in keeping our community safe.

We urge all motorcycle riders not to ride during these precarious times we find ourselves in, to follow the advice given by the Government of Gibraltar and the Public Health Professionals and to leave the motorcycle in its parking bay until the Covid 19 pandemic has fully subsided.