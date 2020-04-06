Jyske Bank (Gibraltar) Limited Becomes Trusted Novus Bank Limited

Written by YGTV Team on 06 April 2020 .

It has been announced that as of 6th of April, Jyske Bank (Gibraltar) has changed its name to Trusted Novus Bank Limited following the sale of Jyske Bank (Gibraltar) Limited earlier last year.

A statement follows below:

On 14th June 2019, it was announced that Jyske Bank A/S had signed an agreement to sell its subsidiary, Jyske Bank (Gibraltar) Limited, to Rooke Investments Limited. This agreement was subject to regulatory approval by the relevant authorities in Gibraltar.

Having obtained regulatory approval, all parties are pleased to announce that the sale has been completed. As at close of business on 3rd of April 2020, Jyske Bank A/S cease to be owners of Jyske Bank (Gibraltar) Limited.

Jyske Bank (Gibraltar) will change name to Trusted Novus Bank (or in short: TNBank), and will from 6th of April 2020, operate under the ownership of Rooke Investments Limited. A new webpage www.trustednovusbank.gi is already up and running, and existing clients will receive more information within the next days.

Trusted Novus Bank will continue as a Bank “Out of the Ordinary” with its important role in the Gibraltar community for private & corporate clients and its quality service to international private banking clients. The Bank will strive to be the ‘Best Working Place in Gibraltar’ for the almost 100 colleagues that will remain employed. Its strong capital position remains unchanged under the new ownership.

The Jyske Bank Group will support Trusted Novus Bank by providing services to secure a seamless transition for clients. CEO Christian Bjørløw and Managing Director Lars Aarup Jensen will continue to lead Trusted Novus Bank under the new ownership.

Christian Bjørløw commented on the completion of the sale by saying:

“It’s been a challenging period, but we are very pleased that we have been able to complete on the transaction and continue providing banking services to our clients and jobs for our employees. We may have a new name, but we’re still the same.”