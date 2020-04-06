AINF Assist Gibraltar’s Frontline Workers And The Most Vulnerable

Written by YGTV Team on 06 April 2020 .

The Animals In Need Foundation is currently supporting Gibraltar’s frontline workers and the most vulnerable by fostering their pets and assisting with their daily dog walks.

A statement from the Animals in Need Foundation follows below:

The Animals in Need Foundation has stepped up to support our most vulnerable within the community and to help our frontline workers during these unprecedented times. The charity announced their intentions via their facebook page on the 22nd March and then furthermore on GBC on the 30th March and has since received enquiries from workers and the elderly within the community. In collaboration with Social Services, arrangements are in place with these individuals to best support their needs, be it by fostering their pets whilst their owners work considerably longer hours in health care or, by assisting with the daily dog walks. Volunteers of the charity have also been supporting the pet owners of the elderly community by carrying out their shopping and any other daily chores. The volunteers follow clear and strict guidelines following the advice shared by the Government of Gibraltar to ensure that they are not risking their own lives or those of others.

The charity has also received pleas for help from numerous members of the community who are indeed anxious about the possible future of their beloved pets may they fall ill and no longer able to look after them. The charity has vowed to support these individuals by taking over the welfare of their pet may the need arise.

The charity is hugely grateful for the increased numbers of volunteers coming forward during these challenging times. It encourages others to contact them if they can volunteer their services in the form of fostering, walking or in donations. Please contact the charity on the following email address This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or facebook page: Animals in Need Foundation (Adopt a Rescue Dog Gibraltar)