Work Continues At Department Of Environment And Climate Change

Written by YGTV Team on 08 April 2020 .

The Government has said that following the strong easterly winds last week, there was considerable damage at Camp Bay, which has now been cleared by the Department and Britannia.

A statement from the Government follows below:

One significant area of work was that carried out at Western Beach and the adjacent car park that had been covered with the invasive alga also as a result of the recent easterlies.

There has also been a considerable amount of planting carried out by horticultural contractors around various parts of Gibraltar, including the town area and Europa Point.

Throughout this difficult time, the Department still continues to fulfil its regular duties in monitoring and protecting the environment. Officers are supervising ongoing construction projects to ensure that environmental conditions are being adhered to and overseeing appointed contractors who continue with routine and essential services. The Environmental Agency continues with its monitoring role. Contractors continue to deal with refuse collection and street cleaning, upkeep of planted areas including Commonwealth Park and the Alameda Gardens, as well as macaque and gull management.

In addition 24 officers from the across Ministry of Environment, Heritage and Culture have been redeployed across various fronts to assist in the efforts to combat COVID 19 in Gibraltar.

The Department would like to take this opportunity to remind the public that any environmental nuisances and concerns can be reported directly via the environmental feedback line 20065964 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .