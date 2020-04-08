Richard Coram Passes Away Due To COVID-19 In The UK
Richard Coram, the head of Neon Angel, the company that produced three successive Music Festivals for the Government of Gibraltar, has passed away due to complications arising from COVID-19 in the UK.
The Government said it was “with great sadness” that it noted his death adding that, in the last three years he “brought a great deal of happiness to Gibraltar by producing such excellent Music Festivals.”
The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo said: "Richard became a friend to many in Gibraltar in the time he collaborated with us on the music festival, the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra and the Bocelli event. I have been very sad to hear of his death as a result of Covid. He was a genuinely nice man and very 'can-do' at about everything we asked of him. I have written to his son Ayran to express our sincere condolences to all his family and friends."
Mr Coram is on the far right in this library image from 2017.