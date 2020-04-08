Richard Coram Passes Away Due To COVID-19 In The UK

Written by YGTV Team on 08 April 2020 .

Richard Coram, the head of Neon Angel, the company that produced three successive Music Festivals for the Government of Gibraltar, has passed away due to complications arising from COVID-19 in the UK.

The Government said it was “with great sadness” that it noted his death adding that, in the last three years he “brought a great deal of happiness to Gibraltar by producing such excellent Music Festivals.”

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo said: "Richard became a friend to many in Gibraltar in the time he collaborated with us on the music festival, the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra and the Bocelli event. I have been very sad to hear of his death as a result of Covid. He was a genuinely nice man and very 'can-do' at about everything we asked of him. I have written to his son Ayran to express our sincere condolences to all his family and friends."

Mr Coram is on the far right in this library image from 2017.