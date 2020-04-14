GAMPA Continues Classes Online

Written by YGTV Team on 14 April 2020 .

The Gibraltar Academy of Music and Performing Arts has continued to hold online classes with students during Gibraltar’s social lockdown, as well as launching an online cultural programme in collaboration with GCS.

A statement from GAMPA follows below:

During this lockdown period GAMPA continues to be busy and have been working on several projects to continue inspiring creativity and development in our students. Together with providing the community with performing, cultural and musical entertainment.

In collaboration with GCS, GAMPA has launched an online cultural program, which includes storytelling sessions, performances from the Gibraltar Youth Choir, monologues from the acting students and living room music sessions.

Further, to this program the younger acting students have been entertaining online audiences with jokes recorded from their homes and are now working on a tongue twister challenge soon to be released. The students also joined forces with Sustainable Gibraltar in promoting Earth Hour on the 28th March, with many GAMPA families taking part.

Members of the Gibraltar Youth Choir, under the direction of Principal Christian Santos, recorded two songs “True Colours” and “When You Believe”. Creating group videos, released on GAMPA facebook page and receiving over fifteen thousand views. Due to the viral success of “True Colours” this was then aired on GBC Newswatch.

As from Monday 6th April GAMPA has begun to offer their students online classes. Students can now continue with their musical, acting or singing education from their homes. The option of taking classes online has been extremely popular and very well received by parents and students.

GAMPA believes at this time of physical distancing, it is very important for children and young people to have opportunities to interact with each other and have a platform to be able to express any frustration, anxiety and any other emotions. As well, as being able to share ideas and celebrate achievements accomplished. With this aim in mind, GAMPA holds weekly zoom chats with students. These chats ensure students do not lose touch with their fellow class mates, come up with plans for future work, look out for each other and continue to strive and grow together during this challenging time.



