ISOLAS Recognised In Legal 500 2020 European Rankings

Written by YGTV Team on 16 April 2020 .

ISOLAS LLP has been recognised by the Legal 500 in its 2020 European rankings.

A statement from ISOLAS LLP follows below:

ISOLAS LLP, one of Gibraltar’s leading law firms, has been recognised once again by the Legal 500 across a wide range of practice areas in its 2020 European rankings, with many of its team acknowledged as recommended lawyers for the jurisdiction.

The Legal 500 has been analysing the capabilities of law firms across the world for more than 30 years. The rankings are based on a series of criteria, whereby the Legal 500 researchers highlight the practice area teams who are providing the most cutting edge and innovative advice.

Covering a wide range of practice areas, ISOLAS has retained its Tier 1 and Tier 2 rankings across all areas, having secured the recognition of a number of the firm’s lawyers, reflecting the continued growth, expertise and prestige of the team.

Senior Partner Peter Isola and Partners Mark Isola QC, Steven Caetano, Joey Garcia, Emma Lejeune and Samantha Grimes are all ranked as the ‘Jurisdiction’s Recommended Lawyers’ in the areas of Dispute Resolution and Real Estate, Gambling, Investment Funds, Private Client and Tax, Real Estate and TMT (tech, media, telecoms), respectively.

Partner Jonathan Garcia has been listed as the ‘Jurisdiction’s Recommended Lawyers’ for both the new category of FinTech, as well as Investment Funds alongside associate Harriet Almeida.

Senior partner Peter Isola, and partners Adrian Pilcher, Joey Garcia and Christian Hernandez are ranked as a ‘Leading Individual’ in the areas of Gaming, Private Client, TMT and Shipping respectively, while Peter and Christian are also featured in the publication’s ‘Hall of Fame’.

Partners Christian Caetano and James Montado are also once again recognised as ‘Next Generation Lawyers’ in the areas of ‘Banking & Finance’ and ‘Dispute Resolution’ respectively.

Marcus Killick, CEO, expressed his delight at the publication’s rankings, and the recognition, once more, of the firm’s leading position in the legal market in Gibraltar.

He said: “It is satisfying to receive the continued acknowledgement of our offering from the likes of Legal 500, in addition to our Band 1 Chambers rankings. This is a very surreal time, not just for our business, but for our community. However, every single one of our team members have worked incredibly hard to ensure that our clients continue to receive the high standard of service that they are used to – and I cannot commend them highly enough. They truly deserve this recognition.”