University Team Praised By Chartered Institute For IT

Written by YGTV Team on 16 April 2020 .

The University of Gibraltar says its IT Team has been recognised by BCS - the Chartered Institute for IT - for its work in assisting and supporting the relocation of the GHA’s Ophthalmic Clinic.

A statement from the University follows below:

The clinic was moved to the University’s Europa Point Campus last month as a result of measures to deal with COVID-19 and reduce the impact on essential medical services.

The University’s IT Team helped with the installation and are contributing to the ongoing needs of the office. Christian Celecia, the University’s Director of ICT said, “Our IT Team has assisted with the move and are currently supporting the GHA’s Ophthalmic Department. I am grateful to the BCS and I am happy to see that the incredible contribution that IT professionals are making during these unprecedented times is being recognised.”

The nomination forms part of the BCS’s ‘vITal worker’ campaign which highlights the incredible contribution that IT professionals are making during the Covid-19 pandemic. The University was recognised alongside other institutions including The University of Sheffield and Nottingham Trent University.