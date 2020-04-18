Importation Of Drugs And Civil Contingency Arrests

Written by YGTV Team on 18 April 2020 .

Three men have been arrested for importation, possession and supply of controlled drugs and other related offences, as a result of a suspected drugs activity at Western Beach on Thursday evening, where drugs were unloaded from a vessel.

A 21-year-old male was arrested for a number of offences including Possession with Intent to Supply and Importation of a controlled drug, failing to stop for Response Team Officers, Dangerous driving and breach of civil contingency regulations, after a vehicle pursuit which resulted in his arrest in the South District.

A 22-year-male was also arrested by Drug Squad Officers for the same drug related offences after searches were conducted resulting in approximately 5.1 kilograms of Cannabis resin being recovered from a vehicle.

After further investigation, the owner of the vessel was identified resulting in a 21-year-old male being arrested for importation of the drugs and a further search warrant being conducted at his residence late last night.

All three are currently on Police bail. The value of the drugs is estimated to be £25,000.

In a separate case yesterday, 37-year-old Francis Mor was arrested and charged with entering Gibraltar other than through an Immigration Post and Leaving his place of residence without a valid reason to do, contrary to current Civil Contingency regulations. This was as a result of Mor being observed entering Gibraltar from Spain via Western Beach. The Gibraltar Defence Police assisted in the arrest which occurred at Western Beach. He has been bailed out to appear before the Magistrates’ Court on Monday 20th April.