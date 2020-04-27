Lt Col Francis Brancato's Regimental Day Message

Tomorrow the Royal Gibraltar Regiment celebrates Regimental Day. A message from Lt Col(Rtd) F Brancato OBE JP Honorary Colonel follows below:

On the 28 April 1939, fifty volunteers paraded for the first time in the newly created Gibraltar Defence Force (GDF), the forerunner of what is now the Royal Gibraltar Regiment. Today that same spirit of selfless commitment and service to Gibraltar remains alive and undaunted as 81 years ago.

This year, we will be unable to celebrate the occasion in the usual way with many retired members in self isolation and the serving element stood-to provide support Military Assistance to the Civil Authorities (MACA) in the current COVID 19 emergency. Nevertheless, the current situation has served to highlight the utility, versatility and professionalism of the Regiment as well as the calibre and resourcefulness of its members – regular, reservists and retired alike.

To this end, I would like to highlight the outstanding contribution of our retired members, some of whom are playing a key role in the fight against the killer virus. In particular Lt Col (Rtd) Ivor Lopez heading the Civil Contingencies Coordination Centre, supported by Majs (Rtd) Ernest Danino and Andrew Bonfante together Capt Dean Castrey from the Reserves and Wayne Barton. Special mention to Maj (Rtd) Stuart Bensadon who was instrumental in the setting up in record time of the Nightingale facility at Europa.

The Regiment has come a long way since its inception and has evolved to become the unique and highly respected unit Gibraltar is proud to call its own. This is an enduring relationship - the Regiment will always be there for Gibraltar, just as it depends on the support of the community for its existence.

To all that are currently serving and those that have served I only have three words to say – NULLI EXPUGNABILIS HOSTI!

