Workers’ Memorial Day Message From Gibraltar NASUWT

Written by YGTV Team on 28 April 2020 .

This is the International Workers’ Memorial Day message from the teachers’ union Gibraltar NASUWT:

International Workers’ Memorial Day and International Workers’ 2020 are especially significant this year.

On International Workers’ Memorial Day, every 28th April, workers come together and remember those who have been injured and/or killed at work. On this day we remember the dead and vow to fight for the living so that all workers may enjoy a safe work environment.

The celebration of International Workers’ Day, every 1 May, allows us to express our solidarity with workers worldwide and how far we have come from the industrial struggle for an eight-hour day of work in the late 1800s. However, trade unions today face new and important challenges, not least amongst them the COVID-19 pandemic, which is threatening not just the lives of millions of people globally, but also the livelihood of millions of workers and their families also.

Gibraltar NASUWT fully support our colleagues at Unite the Union and GGCA and will never support any form of austerity, cuts within the public sector, privatisation or disregard of health and safety measures. In fact, with the theme for this year’s International Workers’ Day being: Coronavirus “Stop The Pandemic At Work”, we want to reinforce our commitment to our members that we will ensure that Government provides adequate and sufficient protection in line with changes in public health advice both locally and internationally.

We would like all our members and members if the community at large to observe a one-minute silence tomorrow at 12pm in remembrance of those who worldwide who have lost their life due to Coronavirus, as requested by our colleges in Unite.

We ask everyone in our community to continue following public health advice and keep observing social distance, washing their hands regularly and staying in unless it is absolutely necessary or for small amounts of exercise. Please do not risk your health or that of others unnecessarily. Stay safe.