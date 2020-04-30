Gibraltar Heritage Trust Annual Painting Competition 2020

Written by YGTV Team on 30 April 2020 .

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust (GHT) has announced that it will be holding the annual painting/sketching competition on the 9th May. The theme this year will be “The View from my window”.

A statement from the Gibraltar Heritage Trust follows below:

Due to the current restrictions the competition will run with some important changes that ensure the lockdown rules are complied with.

The theme this year will be “The View from my window”. Participants are asked to capture a view from a window in their home that shows a bit of Gibraltar on this day. In a change to previous years, the competition will be open for a 24hour period which will allow entrants to choose the time of day to be captured. Registration for the competition will open at 9am on 9th May, requiring participants to send a photograph of their chosen view against their blank canvas/chosen media. However, participants are also required to sign up via an online booking form which can be found on our website and social media streams. Further details and full rules are available in the Competition Rules on the Trust’s website.

The traditional Junior and Children’s categories have been adjusted this year to align with the new school years. School children will be invited to take part on the 7th May through their Home Learning Platforms so should look out for details on there.

Top prize in the adult section is once again £1,000 (thanks to the support of Gibraltar Cultural Services), £400 for the 2nd Prize and £200 for the 3rd Prize.

Any type of traditional artistic media will be accepted. On completion, participants will be required to photograph or scan their piece and email it through to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. by 9am on the 10th May. The entry is NOT permitted to be worked on further once the photograph is submitted.

The Trust hopes that the more relaxed timeframe for the competition encourages whole households to take part and that many will use the opportunity for distraction through the form of art. The finished entries, potentially in the future, will be a powerful social record of the many perspectives of life in Gibraltar at this time.