Technical Calls – Cruise Liners ‘Veendam, Seabourn Ovation, Seabourn Encore, Seabourn Quest’

Written by YGTV Team on 04 May 2020 .

The Cruise Liners “Veendam, Seabourn Ovation, Seabourn Encore and Seabourn Quest” are planning to carry out technical calls at Gibraltar between the 5th and 8th May 2020.

A statement follows below:

In line with HM Government of Gibraltar’s decision to suspend cruise liner visits to Gibraltar during the current COVID-19 crisis, it must be pointed out that these are not cruise calls. The vessels do not have any passengers on board, and they will be berthing exclusively to take on bunkers, stores, discharge garbage/waste disposal, and transfer crew between the vessels. All four vessels will come alongside on different days in order to carry out these operations. No crew members will be allowed to disembark from the vessel with the exception of those transferring from one vessel to the other, and no attendance on board the vessel from shore-based staff will be permitted during their short stays in Gibraltar.

The Government’s efforts are very much concentrated on tackling the COVID-19 crisis. However, Government is already looking ahead and has created Task Force Future which is tasked with evaluating and preparing Gibraltar to be best positioned as and when the economy begins to return to normality. As confirmed in the Government’s recent press release announcing the creation of Task Force Future, the Port is one of the areas which is considered critical to our economy. The Government considers it important to develop a strategy to be triggered quickly and efficiently demonstrating that Gibraltar is once again open for business.