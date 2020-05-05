ESG Welcomes New Traffic Scheme

Written by YGTV Team on 05 May 2020 .

The ESG says it "strongly" welcomes the Government’s new traffic scheme.

A statement from the ESG follows below:

ESG strongly welcomes Government’s announcement yesterday that it intends to take action in reducing traffic levels from 3 busy road arteries in Gibraltar thereby reducing pollution and creating calmer roads for pedestrians and cyclists also.

The group hopes that the measures announced yesterday mark the start of a radical transport review that will help retain some of the environmental gains made during the lockdown. Clearly accelerating the Park and Ride facility as designed at Devil’s Tower Road will also support any changes in traffic flow in our busy town.

The ESG looks forward to contributing our own recommendations in every way possible and as part of the public feedback exercise stated by Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.





