Gibraltar Saddened By Passing Of Frank Dellipiani

Written by YGTV Team on 05 May 2020 .

The Government has issued its condolences after the passing of Frank Dellipiani.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Gibraltar will be saddened today by the death of Major Frank Dellipiani.

Frank, who was a popular and likeable person, served as Member of the House of Assembly and a Government Minister with the AACR.

He was first elected to the House in 1976 and was re-elected in 1980 and again in 1984.

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said: “My colleagues and I were saddened to learn about the sad passing of Frank Dellipiani. He was an affable and larger than life character who personified much of what made Gibraltar great in the 1970s and 1980s. As a Parliamentarian from an early age, he always had kindly advice to share when I saw him, most recently at Bishop Canilla House where he lived out the latter's years of his life after he lost his beloved son Mark.

Frank’s sad loss will be felt by our Regiment in which he, his son and grandson have all served with distinction and I know that he will be sorely missed by his wife, his surviving daughter and family. I would like to formally express the most sincere condolences of the Government and the people of Gibraltar.”





