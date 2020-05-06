RGP Make Further Arrests For Civil Contingencies

Yesterday the RGP arrested four locals for breaching civil contingency regulations.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

At 720pm yesterday evening officers, attended to a premises at Governors Street to investigate reports of a potential breach of civil contingency regulations after previous breaches at the same address. Upon attending the premises, a 26 year old male confronted officers becoming hostile and acting aggressively. He was requested to calm down but continued in his actions and was arrested for the offence of Affray. Due to his demeanour, captor spray was used and he was further arrested for resisting police and causing damage to a police patrol van. Upon being searched he was also found in possession of a small piece of cannabis resin and further arrested for being in possession of a controlled class B drug.

As a direct result of this arrest three other persons were arrested, after officers were physically obstructed whilst detaining this individual.

All 4 were conveyed to New Mole House Police Station, a 50 year old male and 55 year female were subsequently cautioned for Obstructing Police.

The 26 year old and a 27 year old male are currently on Police bail.

Just after 1030pm last night, Officers were in the area of Bishop Caruana Road when they observed 42 year old Ian McIntosh entering Mid Harbours Estate. He could not provide a valid reason for being in public and was arrested for breaching Civil Contingencies Regulations. Upon being searched, he was found in possession of a screwdriver and a small piece of cannabis resin. He was subsequently charged with the offences of leaving a place of residence, possession of an article with a blade or point in a public place and possession of a controlled class B drug. He was detained overnight at New Mole House Police Station and will appear before the Magistrates’ Court today.

At 440am this morning a 27 year old was arrested at Queensway for riding a motorcycle whilst under the influence of drink or drugs and leaving a place of residence without a valid reason to do so, contrary to civil contingency regulations. He is currently detained at New Mole House Police.





