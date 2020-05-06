TNP Supports Government Efforts To Improve Air Quality

Written by YGTV Team on 06 May 2020 .

The Nautilus Project says it "fully" supports the Governemnt's efforts to improve air quality around Gibraltar.

A statement from the Nautilus Project follows below:

Air pollution is linked to a variety of health ailments within the published scientific literature and maintaining the present improvements in Gibraltar can only benefit the community at large. As well as human health, the current Climate Crisis is also linked to the burning of fossil fuels. The Covid-19 Pandemic is a clear example of what we can achieve when we put our minds to it.

In the light of the easing of lockdown, TNP would like to encourage the public to make use of the #NEMO APP.

NEMO, Gibraltar’s Citizen Science App, is a great way for same household families to explore our coastline when exercising. With many species already categorised, posting sightings is easy for children and adults alike; a way to make family exercise fun. TNP remind the public of the importance of following the current GoG guidelines when out and about.

NEMO is free and readily available on both IOS and Android