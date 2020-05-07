Over 70's Receive 3D Printed Fobs

Written by YGTV Team on 07 May 2020 .

Yesterday 146 residents of Albert Risso received a fob from Fit4life. Volunteers will weekly deliver fobs to over 70s.

A statement follows below:

Today the block of pensioner flats in Albert Risso house (146) residents have received a Fob.

They were all immensely grateful and overwhelmed by the generosity of Fit4life in sponsoring this and the hard work done by Prior Park and Loreto Convent Schools for manufacturing them on their 3D printers.



The Covid 19 Civil Contingencies volunteer program members names are: Craig Pilcher (taping Fobs to flyer) carrying the very important message of washing the fobs after use and Karl Danino handing out Fobs to the over 70s.



Every week the volunteers will pick up a new batch of fobs to deliver from the Fit4life Clinic until all the over 70’s have one.



Chris McAuliffe from Prior Park and David Devincenzi Clemens from Loreto are working round the clock to manufacture enough on a weekly basis.



They will also be on sale at the clinic for £2.50.



Fit4Life would like to thank Ivor Lopez and the volunteers and especially Ernest Danino that has organised the deliveries to make this all possible.