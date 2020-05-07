University To Collaborate With King’s College London

Written by YGTV Team on 07 May 2020 .

The University of Gibraltar’s new Masters in Leadership and Management programme is on course for welcoming students in September.

A statement from the University of Gibraltar follows below:

The programme, aimed at those looking to develop careers in leadership, features specialist online modules which will be delivered through a collaboration with King’s College London.

Speaking during the validation process, the University’s Academic Quality and Standards Committee Member Professor Jon Scott said, “This is a well-designed programme which is clearly focused on the target student population and brings in directly relevant expertise.”

The Minister Gilbert Licudi said: "COVID 19 has affected all institutions, including the University of Gibraltar. It is, however, important that planning continues to be made for future programmes and the development of the University. I congratulate the University in obtaining validation for its MA Leadership and Management. This programme will equip those leaders and managers whose role will be vital as we prepare to rebuild Gibraltar from the effects of COVID 19.​"

The MA in Leadership and Management programme is offered on a part-time or full-time basis and is the latest addition to the University’s postgraduate offer which also includes a Master of Business Administration and an MSc in Marine Science and Climate Change