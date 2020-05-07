British Forces And GHA Personnel Join Forces In Fight Against COVID-19

Personnel from British Forces Gibraltar (BFGib) and the Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA) have once again joined forces in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Five military medical personnel from BFGib have commenced training and duties with the GHA Ambulance Service. The military medical personnel comprising Royal Navy and Army specialist medical assistants will, alongside the ambulance crews, attend emergency calls supporting in the delivery of medical care and aid to members of the public. This activity supports the resilience of the GHA to deliver a high quality medical emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sigurd Haveland, Chief Ambulance Officer stated: “It’s been a privilege to welcome such a great team with so much enthusiasm to gain an insight into the Gibraltar Ambulance Service.”

Lieutenant Commander Warren Haynes stated: “Our team are all trained to an extremely high medic standard and possess significant experience; they are relishing the opportunity to train with and support the Gibraltar Ambulance Service, for the benefit of the community.”