Commander British Forces Gibraltar Statement - Saturday COVID-19 Briefing

Written by YGTV Team on 09 May 2020 .

The opening statement by Commodore Tim Henry at this afternoon’s COVID-19 briefing:

Deputy Chief Minister thank you, and my thanks to the Government of Gibraltar for once again inviting me to join your daily press conference on this special Bank Holiday weekend; where we have seen nations and peoples come together on the 75th Anniversary of the end of the Second World War in Europe. Not, as originally planned, with crowds on the streets and great parties, but as families and as individuals, remembering the sacrifices of a previous generation that gave us the opportunities and freedoms that we enjoy today.

Yesterday we saw military personnel from all three Services here in Gibraltar mark the 75th Anniversary in their own way.

We saw musicians from our Regiment, the Royal Gibraltar Regiment, out and about across the Rock. They took the opportunity to entertain the residents of Hillside, Ocean Views and Mount Alvernia as well as serenade and salute our healthcare workers at St Bernard’s. They also played from the top of the North Face at Rock Gun and from the roof of the Moorish Castle – both symbols, in their own way, of Gibraltar’s identity and history. A fitting musical display and tribute at a time where other events have not been possible.

I know that it was particularly important to the Regiment that they found a way, despite or maybe because of the current challenges, to mark the day. For as we know, this is the week that in 1939, saw their formation as the Gibraltar Defence Force. But yesterday was also the day, in 2016, that saw the senseless and unjustified death of Matthew Boyd, a soldier of the Regiment. I would like to take this opportunity to pay tribute to him, his family, his colleagues and friends, at this time. But we also remember all those who chose to serve, in whatever guise, past, present and future, acknowledging, now more than ever, that not all super heroes wear capes.

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment, along with all in British Forces Gibraltar, continue to support, where requested, the Government of Gibraltar’s response to COVID-19. My medical staff, Military and Civilian, have been working alongside the GHA, just as in the UK their colleagues have been working alongside the NHS. They continue to provide advice and support where appropriate; they are contributing additional capacity to the Ambulance crews where needed; and, in the future, they will be ready to add resilience to the contact tracing teams that will be so important as we transition out of lock down.

Of course elsewhere across British Forces Gibraltar many others continue to contribute to the safety and prosperity of the Rock.

The Gibraltar Defence Police are working alongside colleagues in the Royal Gibraltar Police, HM Customs Gibraltar and the Border and Coastguard Agency to ensure that all in Gibraltar remain safe on land and on the sea.

The staff of RAF Gibraltar, including those in Air Traffic Control, the Met Office, the Airport Fire and Rescue Service, and the many others elements that, combined, continue to facilitate civilian and military use of the airfield, thus maintaining our air link to the UK and further afield.

And, as Gibraltar transitions on its journey to ‘Unlock the Rock’, I am confident that all in British Forces Gibraltar will continue to play their part through the challenges, but equally the opportunities, to come.

Thank you.