Bake Sale Raises £500 For GHA COVID-19 FUND

Written by YGTV Team on 11 May 2020 .

A group of young Gibraltarians set up a bake sale at the entrance to their home is south district. They raised over £500 and will be donating the money to the GHA Covid-19 fund.

A statement from Loreto Convent School follows below:

The Isola children at Mervue on South Barrack Road, came up with the initiative of setting up a ‘bake sale’ at the entrance to their home. Considering the bad weather on Sunday 10th May they did pretty well, managing to raise a considerable sum of money in the short space of time they had.

They prepared flyers on Saturday and delivered them within their neighbourhood, luckily they ended up with a number of passerby’s from further afield, including their teachers from Loreto Convent and Prior Park who helped publicise the bake sale.

The stall opened at 10 o’clock, and by lunchtime they had already collected over £300. By the end of the day they had raises a total of £528.10. The children would like to donate the proceeds to the GHA/Covid-19 fund!

A big thank you goes to all those front line workers, in particular those at our GHA, for all your hard work and for keeping us safe!