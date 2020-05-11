‘Unlock The Rock’ Details Released - Phased Return To ‘New Normal’ In August

Written by YGTV Team on 11 May 2020 .

Next week, Gibraltar will enter Phase 2 of its “Unlock the Rock” strategy to ease lockdown restrictions.

Although the Government’s strategy is “fluid” and subject to change if there is an increase in cases, it is envisaged that all restrictions will be lifted by the 1st August.

PHASE 2 - NEXT WEEK

As from the 18th May, some museums, libraries and exhibitions will re-open. Just days later, on the 21st, laws against free movement will be lifted but large gatherings will still be prohibited.

The GHA will see more activity with a return to screening and other services. Commercial gyms will also able to re-open but they will remain subject to “tight controls.”

Construction works within dwellings, also subject to permits and strict rules of social distancing and the wearing of masks, will also resume and education will also start a phased return as announced last week by Minister Licudi.

PHASE 3 - 1st JUNE

If all goes well, Gibraltar will enter Phase 3 on the 1st June. In this phase, religious worship will resume but subject to “very strict distancing controls.” Public transport will also resume.

Also, some theatrical, musical and dance performances will be permitted without a live audience for filming and broadcast purposes.

Restaurants will be able to re-open with restrictions of up to 50% in terms of occupancy. Public Health permits will, however, be required by these establishments.

PHASE 4 - 16th JUNE

Finally, in phase 4, from the 16th June, bars and cafeterias will be able to re-open subject to Public Health permits.

BEACHES - BATHING SEASON

The Government says it also expects to open the Bathing Season in mid-June.

However, the Chief Minister warned that this would require “common sense” from the public: “And I want to be clear; our ambition will be to see a normal bathing season, with normal beach going. We do not want to see any restrictions on our ability to attend beaches. But this will require common sense from the public. You will have to pitch your tents further away from each other than we are used to. So we will not be able to crowd around the shore and the best spots as we each like to do.”

The Government is also considering making Europa Pool and the Bathing Pavilion at GASA exclusively available for elderly citizens so they can bathe without mixing with younger members of the community.

REVIEW PHASES 5 AND 6

The next two phases, Phase 5 and Phase 6 are essentially “review phases” for restaurants, bars, cafeterias and gyms. Those that will still have restrictions in place and will see a further loosening of those restrictions over those phases.

If necessary, at this point the Government will review any beach-going restrictions.

PHASE NEW NORMAL - 1st AUGUST

At this point, if everything has progressed well, Gibraltar will enter “ROCK UNLOCKED – PHASE NEW NORMAL.” At this point, attendance at funerals and weddings “may be more normal” but there may still be a maximum number of people prescribed for attendance.

UNLOCK THE ROCK DOCUMENT

Further details of the above will be included in the ‘Unlock the Rock’ document which will be published tomorrow at 4pm. It has been prepared with input from all ministers and Government departments and also incorporates input from the Opposition.

Mr Picardo highlighted that the document was “fluid” and its recommendations subject to change: “But I want to be clear of course that at this stage everything is very, very fluid, even now. So we may have to change the running order of things set out in the document. Because preparing this document for the specific circumstances of Gibraltar has been devilishly complicated.”

If, for example, there is a spike in infections, some phases might be paused. Alternatively, and more optimistically, if a cure emerges, the transition between phases can be speeded up.

The Chief Minister said the easing of restrictions was justified because there were just a small number of cases and Gibraltar had also developed “an increased ability to test and track exposure to the virus.” He noted that, 12 days since the first restrictions were lifted, there had not been an exponential rise in cases.

He said the shift was from a situation where movement was restricted “by compulsion” to a situation where “more targeted” restrictions were imposed.

STAY AT HOME MESSAGE

Although the UK changed its core public health message over the weekend, Mr Picardo said his Government would continue advising people to stay at home.

He said: “Our message will not change. We will continue to advise that Staying at Home is the best way to stay safe. But we will change our posture.”

He stressed that the stay at home advice would be particularly emphasised for the over-70s, the immunosuppressed and those who are obese and have a BMI of over 30.