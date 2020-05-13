Cultural Online Programming Week 9
Gibraltar Cultural Services and GAMPA have announced the programme of events that will feature online as from Monday 18th May.
Monday 18th May 2020
10am Storytelling for Children from the John Mackintosh Hall Library
11am Band Bob and the Boys – Stand by me
12noon GibTalks 2017 featuring Rob Chandler & Aidan Cleverly
2pm World Music Festival 2018 featuring The Voicestra Polyphonic Collective
Tuesday 19th May 2020
10am Storytelling for Children - LIVE
11am GAMPA performance
12noon GibTalks 2017 featuring Kaoula El Andaloussi and Paulette Finlayson
2pm Jetstream videos
Wednesday 20th May 2020
10am Storytelling for Children from the John Mackintosh Hall Library
11am Heritage Trust at GEMA & Youth Arts Jamboree 2019
12noon GibTalks 2017 featuring Paul Lyon
2pm Mini Piano recitals by John Bruzon – Part 1
Thursday 21st May 2020
10am Storytelling for Children - LIVE
11am GAMPA performance
12noon GibTalks 2017 featuring Dan Teuma
2pm World Music Festival 2019 featuring Goran Bregovic – Part 1
Friday 22nd May 2020
10am Storytelling for Children from the John Mackintosh Hall Library
11am Mario Finlayson Gallery Walk In Tour – Part 2 Mario Finlayson
12noon GibTalks 2018 featuring Julian Felice and Mark Randall
2pm World Music Festival 2019 featuring Goran Bregovic – Part 2
You can view these programmes online via culture.gi and gampa.gi websites as well as on their social media portals including Facebook.
For further information please contact Gibraltar Cultural Services on 20075669, 20067236, 202079750 or email: iThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.