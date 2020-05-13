Cultural Online Programming Week 9

Gibraltar Cultural Services and GAMPA have announced the programme of events that will feature online as from Monday 18th May.

Monday 18th May 2020

10am Storytelling for Children from the John Mackintosh Hall Library

11am Band Bob and the Boys – Stand by me

12noon GibTalks 2017 featuring Rob Chandler & Aidan Cleverly

2pm World Music Festival 2018 featuring The Voicestra Polyphonic Collective

Tuesday 19th May 2020

10am Storytelling for Children - LIVE

11am GAMPA performance

12noon GibTalks 2017 featuring Kaoula El Andaloussi and Paulette Finlayson

2pm Jetstream videos

Wednesday 20th May 2020

10am Storytelling for Children from the John Mackintosh Hall Library

11am Heritage Trust at GEMA & Youth Arts Jamboree 2019

12noon GibTalks 2017 featuring Paul Lyon

2pm Mini Piano recitals by John Bruzon – Part 1

Thursday 21st May 2020

10am Storytelling for Children - LIVE

11am GAMPA performance

12noon GibTalks 2017 featuring Dan Teuma

2pm World Music Festival 2019 featuring Goran Bregovic – Part 1

Friday 22nd May 2020

10am Storytelling for Children from the John Mackintosh Hall Library

11am Mario Finlayson Gallery Walk In Tour – Part 2 Mario Finlayson

12noon GibTalks 2018 featuring Julian Felice and Mark Randall

2pm World Music Festival 2019 featuring Goran Bregovic – Part 2

You can view these programmes online via culture.gi and gampa.gi websites as well as on their social media portals including Facebook.

For further information please contact Gibraltar Cultural Services on 20075669, 20067236, 202079750 or email: iThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.