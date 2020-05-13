Deputy Chief Minister Statement - Wednesday COVID-19 Briefing

Here’s the full text of the opening statement from the Deputy Chief Minister at today’s COVID-19 briefing:

WELCOME AND INTRODUCTION

Good afternoon.

Thank you for joining us for our daily briefing.

With me today is the Acting Medical Director Dr Krish Rawal.

DAILY STATISTICS

I will start with the update from A&E and the latest test data.

Remember that anyone with the symptoms of COVID-19 should call 111 first.

In the last 24 hours there were a total of 43 attendances at A&E.

Eight of them had COVID symptoms.

Six were swabbed.

There was one admission to the COVID Ward. [Editor’s note: this patient tested negative, as confirmed by Dr Rawal later in the briefing.]

And no admissions to the COVID CCU.

The latest data is as follows:

Total swabs 4576

Results pending 238

Results received 4338

Confirmed Cases 147

Active Cases 3

Recovered Cases 144

The three active cases are at home.

TEST NUMBERS AND LEVELS

The grand total of 4576 tests so far is some 14.3% of the population.

Increased testing has moved us up in the global league table.

In terms of tests done per capita (million),

Gibraltar is now ranked at number 4 in the world.

We were at number 3 yesterday.

Only the Faroe Islands, Iceland and the United Arab Emirates are in front.

Indeed, the Faroe Islands declared themselves with zero cases on Friday.

Their first case was detected on 3 March.

Like ours.

They had 187 in total.

And eliminated the virus through aggressive testing and contact tracing.

They have unlocked but are being cautious.

DPC

And as we unlock, the rules of social distancing assume greater importance.

So, I want to say a few words about the Development and Planning Commission, or DPC.

The planning process is an essential prerequisite to investment, economic development, and construction.

The first meeting of a “COVID DPC” took place on 17 April.

Decisions were then taken by round-robin.

Public participation had already occurred in some of the applications that were considered.

In others, the procedures did not require it.

Different solutions for remote meetings are now being actively explored.

My colleague Albert Isola is both the Minister for Town Planning and the Minister for ITLD.

He will provide more details tomorrow.

CONSTRUCTION UPDATE

Construction is linked to planning.

So a brief update now on the industry.

Construction is now allowed on self-contained sites as from last week.

This is subject to a permit from the Chief Technical Officer.

The permit sets out the conditions.

There were only 16 active sites on 2 May.

That number went up to 83 by 12 May.

38 formal application have been declined.

And a further 41 are being assessed.

Minor works are still not possible until

UNLOCK Phase 2 is declared in force.

HELPLINES

I also want to say a few words about our helplines.

As you know,

the number to call if you have COVID symptoms is 111.

This has been one of the success stories of the pandemic.

The service has taken over 5,600 calls since it was launched.

Most people have called the line with a friendly and positive disposition.

However, the GHA has reported that there have also been instances of abusive telephone calls made by a small minority of people.

I have been asked to say that such instances are coordinated with the Royal Gibraltar Police.

The Government, the GHA and the RGP have a zero tolerance policy in this regard.

A time of global pandemic can be distressing.

But please understand that we are all working together.

And that the 111 operators are there to help.

The other hotline is 20041818.

This call centre is based at Bayside School.

This was established to handle any other queries.

Again this continues to work well.

There have been 4418 enquiries to this number.

The spectrum of queries has been very wide, from shopping to employment.

In general, 1280 requests have been processed by this group.

128 vulnerable households are being served.

372 requests have been processed mainly for food.

And 1155 volunteers in total have registered to help.

A great effort on the part of everyone involved with both hotlines.

GOVERNMENT ELDERLY ACCOMODATION

Moving on, nearly 40% of pensioners in Government rented accommodation indicated a desire to exercise.

This follows the provision of the “Golden Hour” scheme, and the opportunity to exercise where and when they want to.

There are a total 356 flats for senior citizens, spread over four residential schemes at Charles Bruzon House, Sea Master Lodge, Albert Risso House and Bishop Canilla House.

Residents of 60 flats indicated that they would exercise in a safe place; 72 that they would exercise where and when they wished; and 93 that they would not leave their homes at all.

The others had not replied.

We have been monitoring closely the take-up of the “Golden Hour” scheme.

This continues to work well.

We obviously cannot assess with the same degree of accuracy the number of senior citizens who exercise elsewhere.

The figures I have just given will provide an indication.

On behalf of the Government

I want to thank our over 70s.

For the responsible way in which they have conducted themselves during lockdown.

You have shown what you are made of.

And have displayed the resilience and the fortitude required in these difficult times.

And you have set an example for the younger generations to follow.

As we move out of lockdown, the legal framework may change.

But Government guidance remains the same.

If you are over 70, you are safer at home.

GIBRALTARIANS ABROAD

A short update on Gibraltar residents stranded abroad.

This now stands at 45 persons.

There is 1 new case in Argentina, of an Argentine resident of Gibraltar.

The remaining cases are 33 in Morocco,

1 in the Philippines, 9 in India, and 1 in South Africa.

SPAIN – QUARANTINE

On Friday, Spain will impose a 14 day quarantine period on persons entering the country.

The impact on Gibraltar is expected to be limited.

There are a number of exempt categories.

This includes frontier workers, crews, road hauliers and healthcare professionals.

Exempt categories will not need to quarantine.

By way of reminder,the categories of persons who can enter Spain at present are:

Spanish nationals; persons officially resident in Spain; frontier workers, diplomats and those who can prove force majeure.

The Government continues in touch with the Spanish authorities.

AVIATION ISSUES – UK QUARANTINE

I want to say a few words on the UK’s own plans to quarantine air passenger arrivals.

A series of exemptions have been announced.

The exemptions will be kept under review.

And it is expected that further details and guidance will be published.

The airlines are against the measure.

As is the aviation industry in general.

And the tourism world as well.

It is relevant to recall that BA now has four flights into Heathrow from Gibraltar.

The new schedule started on Wednesday.

There were also flights on Friday, Sunday and Monday.

In that time 271 passengers arrived in Gibraltar

(average of 68 a flight).

And 349 passengers departed

(average of 87 a flight).

The numbers flying into the UK are far from huge.

This will strengthen our case.

The Chief Minister has already raised the issue with London.

And we will continue to pursue the matter.

ENTERING GIBRALTAR

This week,12 BA passengers were refused entry into Gibraltar.

They had intended to cross into Spain.

But did not have the correct documentation.

In a separate incident,19 passengers were denied boarding at Heathrow.

The context was a possible flight diversion.

In such cases, those without documentation to transit Spain are turned away.

However, other passengers were wrongly denied boarding.

In the end, they were allowed to fly the next day.

BA flight operations have moved from Terminal 3 to Terminal 5.

We are told that the staff there had not been briefed fully.

The Government therefore restates the position.

Travel to Gibraltar remains restricted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are 8 categories of persons who are allowed entry.

- Registered Gibraltarians, either by birth or naturalisation;

- Persons with proof of residence in Gibraltar;

- Seafarers in transit with pre-clearance letter;

- Spanish nationals in transit to Spain;

- Other nationals in transit to Spain with proof of official residency;

- Persons with proof that they intend to work in Gibraltar;

- Military personnel issued with Travel Orders; and

- Individuals holding a BCA electronic letter granting them permission.

These categories will be published again today.

And shared with British Airways as well as the Foreign Office for Travel Advice.

UNLOCK THE ROCK

Relaxation of lockdown sadly does not mean forgetting about COVID-19.

We cannot simply turn the clock back to February.

Nor can we behave as if the virus no longer exists.

Relaxation will mean adapting our daily routine.

It will mean doing things differently.

We may not go back to the world we once knew.

Instead we now move forward to a new world.

For as long as we need to.

A world of: mass testing and contact tracing, of hand washing and social distancing, of hand sanitisers and disinfecting, of face masks, and temperature scanners.

Remember that our unlocking document is not set in stone.

Quite the opposite.

It is subject to change.

And such change depends on the progress of the virus, on our continuing effort to track its movements and on your cooperation in this new battle.

We all know that lockdown was much easier than release.

That makes observing the rules as we unlock all the more important.

And we need to learn from what has happened elsewhere.

A number of countries were seen as models in the fight against COVID-19.

Singapore had less than 2000 cases at the beginning of April.

They now have more than 23,000.

South Korea dealt with the first wave very well, in what was considered to be one of the best reactions globally.

They have now had to reverse some of their lockdown measures.

Germany had already unlocked some areas.

Now several regions are showing spikes.

And exceeding the criteria for the return of lockdown.

Even China has renewed restrictions.

After two cities, including Wuhan, have reported new clusters.

Reports indicate that 11 million people there are about to be tested.

All this means one thing.

That the global pandemic not over.

Gibraltar has won the first battle.

But we have still to win the war.

Yet at the same time, there is always hope.

Our aim was to flatten the curve.

In our typical Gibraltarian way we not only flattened the curve, we flattened the virus as well.

And the truth is that the GHA are better prepared than ever before.

With equipment in place and supplies in stock.

PPE, ventilators, the Nightingale Hospital, a second dedicated testing lab, and additional specialist staff.

We have done everything that can be done.

Now you must play your part too.

For we are all in it together.

This is a time for social responsibility.

A time to be sensible.

A time to be considerate to those around us.

And a time to remain vigilant.

We must continue to follow the rules.

And to look out for each other.

So, as we move out of lockdown, your reaction will be the key to that lock.

Together we can do it.

Know that your Government is counting on you.

Gibraltar is counting on you.

ADVICE

Before passing on to Dr Rawal, let me repeat our public health message once again.

- Listen and act on the advice of our public health experts.

- When you sneeze or cough, do so into a tissue and then bin it.

- Wash your hands regularly for at least twenty seconds.

- Do not visit anyone over 70.

- If you are over 70 or vulnerable please stay at home.

- Maintain social distancing.

- If you need COVID medical advice call 111.

- For non-COVID medical issues call 20072266.

- If you have any other question call 200 41818.

- And for emergencies, call 190 or 199 as usual.

- Stay home, Stay safe.