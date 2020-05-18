Disability Society Thanks Disability Services

The Disability Society has said it would like to thank the disability services for their support and assistance.

A statement from the Disability Society follows below:

Many of the Government press conferences have seen, quite rightly, thanks given to the GHA and the Elderly Residential Services. Not only for the services as a whole but for those who manage those services.

The Disability Society would like to take the opportunity to express their thanks to one service that seems to have been over looked along with those they support. We wish to send our gratitude for the hard work and dedication of all those who work in the disability services. It must be emphasised that not one case of Covid-19 has been allowed to enter the residences of any of those with disabilities. We must mention Carlos Banderas and Majella McMullen who as always are a great support to all. Particular thanks go to the staff at Dr Giraldi, all the satellite flats and those who have been supporting the users of St Bernadettes, which is closed at present, and their families. Not only have the staff done an amazing job during the uncertainty of this pandemic but some also have the uncertainty of their short term contracts which, in some cases, run out in the next few weeks

It could not have been more obvious than during this crisis how much the disability services rely on all our wonderful carers. Once again the Society calls on the Government to do the right thing and provide permanent employment to those carers. The evidence could not be clearer. Continuity of care has meant that the best support has been given to those with disabilities, many of whom do not understand the reasoning for self-isolation. That support can only have been provided by carers who fully understand those they work with and who are trusted by those they work with.

We are now entering the phases of unlocking the Rock. The Disability Society is concerned that there has been very little mention of detailed plans and facilities for those with disabilities. They have not been offered safe secure areas to leave their residences for exercise and fresh air. There are many who are unable to attend the beaches for a variety of medical and social reasons. We have therefore written to Government asking for the accessible pool to be made available for those vulnerable individuals. The elderly have been given choices for the summer season as they of course are a vulnerable group in our society. However there are those with disabilities that also make them very vulnerable and as such they should also be given choices.

Once again on behalf of the Disability Society and all those who are users of the disability services and their families we wish to say to the staff thank you, thank you, thank you, your dedication and care will not be forgotten.