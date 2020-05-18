Technical Calls: Cruise Liners – The World, Seven Seas Explorer and Celebrity Infinity

Written by YGTV Team on 18 May 2020 .

Cruise Liners ‘The World’, ‘Seven Seas Explorer’ and ‘Celebrity Infinity’ are planning to carry out technical calls at Gibraltar on the 19th and 20th May.

The cruise liner ‘The World’ will be berthing alongside for bunkers and provisions, whilst the ‘Seven Seas Explorer’ will be anchoring. Both of these cruise liners are expected on the 19th May.

The ‘Celebrity Infinity’ is expected on the 20th May and will also be anchoring for bunkering operations.