Government Disappointed With GSD Reaction To Road Closure Scheme

Written by YGTV Team on 20 May 2020 .

The Government says it is “disappointed” with the GSD’s recent statement regarding the road closure scheme.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar is disappointed with the GSD’s unfortunate Press Statement that might tend to mislead members of our community by suggesting the environmentally important road-closure schemes are going ahead without “Proper Groundwork”.

HMGoG set out to pursue a green agenda at the start of its first term of office. Furthermore, this Government set out to deliver the most comprehensive Sustainable Traffic and Transport Parking Plan in our history with extensive and thorough consultation at its onset following the advice of a contracted UK specialist firm.

It is incredible that this was only the first ever published Sustainable Traffic, Transport and Parking Plan. The GSD attacked the GSLP/Liberal government then by saying our plan took too long. Now they criticise us for going too fast. That sounds like they will criticise anything we do in this area of policy. The STTPP is a very comprehensive and extensive Plan that was published on the firm foundations of extensive consultation, traffic modelling and aims to better understand our complex and challenging road transport network and infrastructure.

The emerging global climate crisis and the Government of Gibraltar’s staunch commitment to pursue and implement schemes of this nature are wholly in keeping with its obligation to build a greener and healthier Gibraltar for future generations. Indeed, the GSLP/Liberals resoundingly won the last election on a platform of developing a green Gibraltar, a child friendly city, which is what these road-closures are designed to deliver. They form part of a responsible agenda that will once again encompass live consultation. All Political parties, members of the public and the relevant sectors of our community have so far been consulted, and will continue to be consulted, as these schemes take form.

The GSD should support this important policy agenda. Our children and grandchildren will benefit from a clean, sustainable and healthy city as a result of these and other plans we are developing to create that green Gibraltar.

The Minster for Transport and Traffic, the Hon Vijay Daryanani said: “The Government is genuinely disappointed with the GSD and Mr Phillips’ comments. Although as he has taken up on the offer to work with my team and attended meetings to discuss delivery and implementation of the schemes, he chooses to suggest HMGoG has not done adequate groundwork. We have worked so well

together for our nation on the pandemic that it is a pity we cannot work together on this also. One day Mr Phillips is criticising us for being too slow and consulting too much and the next he is criticising us for going too fast and not consulting enough. I really do hope he will come round and work with us on delivering a great project for current and future generations. That’s what we are really elected to do and it is what I am committed to delivering.

“I will continue in my commitment to actively consult with as many members of our community as possible to deliver and promote sustainable forms of transport as part of a greener and healthier Gibraltar that will benefit our future generations. I am delighted to report that the great majority of the people who are in touch are hugely supportive and excited by our plans. I know that includes many GSD members who have got in touch and who have expressed to me how disappointed they are with the GSD in this area of policy. We are going to deliver the Green Gibraltar that people voted for and want. That will be our child-friendly city of the future for generations to come. I invite the GSD to work with us and not against us on this exciting agenda.”





