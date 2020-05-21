Reopening Cultural Galleries, Libraries And John Mackintosh Hall

Gibraltar’s cultural galleries and the John Mackintosh Hall will reopen as from Tuesday 26th May.

A statement from GCS follows below:

The Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery and the Fine Arts Gallery will reopen Monday to Friday from 10am to 2pm. The GEMA Gallery will reopen Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11am to 3pm and Tuesdays and Thursdays 11am to 6pm. The latter will feature the Cosmos Exhibition by Victor Quintanilla.

The number of visitors at any one time will be strictly controlled and there will be hand sanitisers provided.

The John Mackintosh Hall will reopen its main door on Tuesday 26th May 2020 for accessing The Library Café and Public Library only. The Café will be opened solely as a takeaway service from 9am to 3pm and can be contacted on telephone 200 65222.

GCS will continue its work within the building behind closed doors. GCS departments can be contacted between 9am to 3pm, Monday to Friday on telephone 20075669.

For further information please contact Gibraltar Cultural Services on 20075669 or email:

The John Mackintosh Hall Public Library will aim to exclusively focus the opening on the lending of books. The Reference section will be closed, and use of computers and related services, reading of newspapers etc. will not be accessible. This all with a view to reducing contact and exposure of users.

Opening times for the Library will be 10am to 2pm by appointment only, and this can be arranged by calling GCS on 20075669. Access to the Library will be restricted to 5 people every 15 minutes. A no-appointment, no-access policy will strictly apply.

Members of the public are encouraged to view books online and try and make their selections before they come into the facility. Members of staff will attempt to pick these books out prior to their attendance to the Library, or on arrival.

GCS will continue working within the building behind closed doors. The public will be able to contact GCS between 9am and 3pm, Monday to Friday on telephone 200 75669 or at the John Mackintosh Hall reception.