Victor Quintanilla Exhibition To Re-Open

Written by YGTV Team on 22 May 2020 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services is re-opening the ‘Cosmos’ sculpture exhibition by Spanish artist Victor Quintanilla, at the GEMA Gallery, Montagu Bastion.

A statement from GCS follows below:

The exhibition, which had a reduced launch event in March due to the outbreak of Covid-19, has been organised in conjunction with the JM Memorial Foundation.

Victor Quintanilla has been working with metal since a very young age and creates sculptures from recycled material, focusing on different subjects and themes. Victor says his exhibition carries a universal message as he is influenced by worldly themes and the current climate. Topics like immigration, life and death, hope, music and dance are all featured with Spanish cultural icons like Don Quixote and Las Meninas taking centre stage.

The works are made out of soldered scrap metal using some recognisable household items such as forks and spoons, beaten and sanded by hand, transformed by Quintanilla’s imagination and talent into creations which are innovative and breath-taking. The exhibition is diverse with artworks of varying sizes all following the same creative process. Victor hopes his artworks will inspire personal reflection and will make visitors think about the social themes that have also influenced him and are present in his work.

This exhibition is certainly a very different offering, and most definitely a treat for all, highlighting Quintanilla’s skill in metal work and his contemporary vision. The timing has been unfortunate, affecting the Gallery’s ability to remain open, but we hope with things slowly returning to some kind of normality, you will now be able to make the most of this experience.

The number of visitors at any one time will be strictly controlled and there will be hand sanitisers provided.

The exhibition will run from Tuesday 26th May, and will be open at GEMA Gallery, Montagu Bastion on Monday, Wednesday and Friday 11am to 3pm and Tuesdays and Thursdays 11am to 6pm.





