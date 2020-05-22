Legislation To Be Published To Allow Catering Establishments To Resume Business On 1st June

Written by YGTV Team on 22 May 2020 .

In line with UNLOCK PHASE 3, legislation will be published which will enable restaurants, cafeterias and other catering establishments (including takeaways who offer seating) to resume business as of 1st June. Some restrictions will apply and businesses will require a permit before opening.

The Environmental Agency have produced guidelines to assist with the application process. Applicants will be required to submit a Business Operating Processes and Procedures form, a copy of which will be included within the guidelines.

Applications will be considered and permits will only be granted where processes and procedures are deemed satisfactory, so as to minimise the risk of infection.

The guidelines and application forms can now be requested from The Environmental Agency via email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Completed applications can be returned to the same email address.

The guidelines produced by The Environmental Agency are industry-specific and should be read in conjunction with the Director of Public Health’s General Principles for Developing Business Operating Processes and Procedures.