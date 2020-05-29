GCS Announce Cultural Competition Winners

Written by YGTV Team on 29 May 2020 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services have announced the winners of the Art competition and a Short Story competition for children and young people aged from School Years 2 to 13. The theme for both competitions was ‘The Frontline Workers’.

Art Competition:

The winners were as follows, each receiving a voucher worth £50 from DitzyB (Art Supplies):

A: School years 2 to 4 – Victor Chaudhary Loreto Convent Year 3

B: School years 5 to 7 – Sophie Lines Bayside Comprehensive Year 7

C: School years 11 to 13 – Hannah Sheriff Westside Comprehensive Year 11

Short Story Competition:

The winners were as follows, each receiving a £50 voucher from Amazon:

A: School years 2 to 4 – Krishaa Lakhiani Bishop Fitzgerald Year 3

B: School years 5 to 7 – Charlotte Peat Loreto Convent Year 6

C: School years 8 to 10 – Angelika Bosco Westside Comprehensive Year 9

D: School years 11 to 13 – Aryan Dhanwani Bayside School Year 11