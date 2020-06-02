AquaGib: Legionella In Schools "Does Not Substantively Increase" Risk In General Water Supply

AquaGib has said that the presence of legionella bacteria in schools "does not substantively increase" the risk of this bacteria being found in the general water supply.



A statement from the company continued:

"AquaGib became aware this afternoon that HMGoG had been notified of the presence of legionella bacteria in parts of the school’s water system following testing by the Gibraltar Environment Agency. The impact of this issue is being dealt with directly by hypochlorinating the internal systems that are affected. It is important for our customers to have the peace of mind and be aware that a localised event such as this does not substantively increase the risk of legionella being found in the general water supply given that the conditions in the general water supply are not conducive for legionella bacteria to exist. AquaGib is in contact with HMGoG and the Gibraltar Environment Agency on this issue and will issue any further statements for our customers if required."