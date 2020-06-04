Cultural Activities For Children At The John Mackintosh Hall

Written by YGTV Team on 04 June 2020 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) and the Gibraltar Academy of Music and Performing Arts (GAMPA), will be offering a programme of cultural activities for primary school children in years 3, 4 and 5 over the next four weeks.

A statement follows below:

The programme aims to offer a variety of artistic and creative workshops which aim to be educational, fun and interactive. Activities planned include drama workshops, art gallery tour and Mayor’s parlour visit, book show and tells and other workshops. Activities will focus on promoting a positive mind-set and will also include physical movement sessions. It will run over a four week period, on Tuesdays and Thursdays, for two hours between 10am and 12midday.

The initiative is being organised by GCS and GAMPA with support from the Department of Education.

Most of the activities will take place at the John Mackintosh Hall facility, in different areas on the top floor, to adhere to social distancing requirements as per lockdown guidelines and to limit any contact with the general public. The Hall is only open for a limited service both at the Library and at the Cafeteria.

Those interested, who have not already got in touch should email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. as soon as possible to ensure a place can be booked.

The programme will start on Tuesday 9th June and run until Thursday 2nd of July.

Note: These activities are for primary school children in years 3, 4 and 5 who will not be able to attend school until September. This therefore does not include children in years 2 and 6 currently back at school, nor children in these year groups able to attend school because parents are working and require this child care facility.





